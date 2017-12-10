Montreal expected to be hit with 15 cm of snow on Tuesday
With a light white, snowy blanket on the streets this Sunday, it’s slightly beginning to look like Christmas.
But on Tuesday, expect it to look a lot like Christmas as the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to bring about 15 centimetres of snow over the metropolitan area and its surroundings.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning those in Laval, Longueuil, Chateauguay and Montreal about the first snowfall of the season.
As Environment Canada put it: “It should please children, but seriously annoy motorists stuck in traffic.”
