Canada
December 10, 2017 4:30 pm

Montreal expected to be hit with 15 cm of snow on Tuesday

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Skier Toby Harper-Merrett on the giant snow bank behind de Gaspé Avenue in Montreal's Mile End borough, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Richmond Lam/Facebook
A A

With a light white, snowy blanket on the streets this Sunday, it’s slightly beginning to look like Christmas.

But on Tuesday, expect it to look a lot like Christmas as the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to bring about 15 centimetres of snow over the metropolitan area and its surroundings.

READ MORE: Winter driving: tips for tackling snowy, icy roads

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning those in Laval, Longueuil, Chateauguay and Montreal about the first snowfall of the season.

As Environment Canada put it: “It should please children, but seriously annoy motorists stuck in traffic.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal Snow December
Montreal Snow report
Montreal weather
Montreal winter
Snowfall
Winter 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News