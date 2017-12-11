Quebec’s winter tire deadline looms

These are busy times for auto mechanics across Quebec.

They’re racing to get as many snow tires installed on as many cars as possible before the Dec. 15 deadline.

Workers at Garage Donati & Massa in Longueuil are spending most of their waking hours putting on the winter treads.

“A lot of people are just walking up and asking us if we have room today. They’re our customers so we will take them,” Justin Massa, the owner’s son, told Global News.

The mandatory winter tire law came into effect in 1980. Offenders face fines between $200 and $300.

Many people are still waiting until the last-minute.

Garage owner John Massa says there is a combination of factors at play to explain why so many wait until near the deadline.

“It could be money related. It could be security, they want to wait. ‘It’s still dry, it’s still warm we got time’, but as soon as that little snowfall comes in they react, they start going crazy,” Massa told Global News.

And the SAAQ reports that 27 per cent of all winter accidents last season resulted in death.

CAA-Quebec says the best time to install tires is well before the temperature drops below 7 degrees.

“The rubber of the winter tire has been made to be more flexible than a summer tire. That’s why we say to people at seven degrees Celsius it’s time to put your winter tire on,” Annie Gauthier told Global News.

With a significant amount of snow on the way for greater Montreal, the best bet is to get the winter tires installed as soon as possible.