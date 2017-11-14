Lawsuit approved for stranded Hwy. 13 drivers after massive Montreal snowstorm

A class-action lawsuit linked to the massive pileup on Highway 13 last March was approved by a Quebec superior court judge Tuesday.

About 300 motorists were stranded after a major snowstorm on the autoroute — some of them were stuck for over 12 hours in 40 centimetres of snow.

“The whole next day I couldn’t work. I was dehydrated, I stayed up all night,” said Annemarie Bagshaw, who was stranded for 14 hours and didn’t get home until 8 a.m. the next day.

“It took a day and a half for my system to come back to normal.”

Some drivers spent the night in their vehicles while others abandoned their cars and left on foot after waiting hours in vain for help.

The incident led to a provincial probe.

In his May report, Florent Gagné concluded authorities underestimated the severity of the problems and communicated poorly with each other.

He added there weren’t enough people working in the transport department the night of the storm and transport minister at the time, Laurent Lessard, can’t be blamed for inaction because critical details weren’t brought to his attention.

Tuesday, Judge Donald Bisson confirmed that those who were stranded have the right to sue.

Lawyers for those stranded are asking for moral damages for the stress and anxiety endured, as well as property damage in some cases, and punitive damages due to “glaring omissions” by the City of Montreal and the province of Quebec.

They are requesting compensation for members of the lawsuit for damages from what qualifies as an inexcusable “boondoggle” on the part of the defendants.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again to anybody else. It’s Montreal — we have snowstorms every day. We have to be better organized,” Bagshaw told Global News.

“I’d like to know what’s their strategy for the next [time]. I’d like for the city to compensate us. I know some people lost on work.”

Anyone who was stuck on Highway 13 and the 520 between 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. on March 14 to 15 can also join the lawsuit.