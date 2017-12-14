Canada
B.C. woman says her dog was stolen and taken to Montreal

Fiona Logie, of Naramata, B.C., is staring down the possibility that her family won’t be spending Christmas with one of its most important members — a three-year-old husky mix known as “Ruger.”

Ruger went missing in August, but what happened after that, no one could reasonably expect.

The dog jumped Logie’s backyard fence one Sunday, and didn’t come back as it normally did.

When Logie started hearing word that a local orchard had caught video footage of trespassers, she called the RCMP thinking Ruger could have been stolen. Days later, she hit a massive break.

The Dogist, a popular Twitter account that posts photos of dogs mostly in New York, had apparently swung through Montreal and snapped a couple photos of a similar-looking dog to Ruger.

What’s more, the post included information on how its new owner acquired the dog — finding it in the woods and driving it from British Columbia.

All of this information was useful to the RCMP. “An interesting factor in this case is the role of social media,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk of the RCMP.

Police tracked down the current person in possession of the dog in the South Shore city of St-Hubert, but he hasn’t been co-operative, Moskaluk said.

Police are now considering laying charges of possession of stolen property. But for Logie, waiting four months for a resolution has been “awful.”

“We miss him so much. He’s a big part of our lives. And the kids, all they want for Christmas is to get him back.”

