5 Montreal stories you must read this week: November 24

From school yard bullying and Canadian researchers teaming up to find a cure to childhood cancer, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Hurt feelings

“I always thought that I was Canadian until today.”

Three different families are sounding the alarm about racist bullying in schools, saying school administrations aren’t properly dealing with racism.

READ THE STORY: Parents sound the alarm about racist bullying in Montreal schools

Search for a cure

“We have seen already that some targeted therapy is making a big difference for patients.”

Researchers at the Montreal Children’s Hospital and Sainte-Justine are taking part in a $16-million initiative to accelerate research breakthroughs in pediatric cancer treatment to hopefully find a cure.

READ THE STORY: Canadian researchers team up to find a cure to childhood cancer

Heavy lifting

“It’s a pretty big event because next year, and the next two years, it will be selection for the Olympic Games.”

There aren’t many people who can lift over 200 pounds, but Kristel Ngarlem is doing just that.

READ THE STORY: 21-year-old Montrealer trains for Weightlifting World Championships

Help wanted

“He is eligible for it, so why didn’t he get accepted? I don’t know, did the government run out of money?”

Parents with severely disabled children say they’re being refused government help because they “don’t meet the requirements.”

READ THE STORY: Majority of families denied Quebec supplement for children with exceptional needs

Tax cuts

“I see lots of people who just laugh at it and say, ‘Do they believe we are idiots?’”

Quebec’s finance minister is cutting income taxes, injecting money into health and education and financing a plan to fight poverty.

READ THE STORY: Quebec finance minister announces personal income tax cuts

