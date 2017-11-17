5 Montreal stories you must read this week: November 17

It’s official: Montreal’s first female mayor has been sworn in. Here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Stranded all night

“The whole next day I couldn’t work. I was dehydrated, I stayed up all night.”

A class-action lawsuit linked to the massive pileup on Highway 13 last March has been approved by a Quebec superior court judge.

Uncertain future

“We’ve been here for 30 years and they have the audacity to ask us to leave.”

Plans to revitalize downtown Montreal’s Phillips Square could mean imminent closure for some longtime outdoor merchants.

Planting roots in history

“I may have a new role as mayor, but I will fight for you.”

Outstanding Quebecers

Five exceptional and well-known Quebecers were awarded the National Assembly Medal of Honour.

The award dates back to 2001 and recipients are chosen by MNAs.

Who’s laughing now

“Why create a new festival when there’s already one going strong that we built in the past 30 years?”

The Just For Laughs Festival has never faced such uncertainty.

