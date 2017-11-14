5 Quebecers receive National Assembly Medal of Honour

Five exceptional and well-known Quebecers were awarded the National Assembly Medal of Honour Tuesday.

The award dates back to 2001 and recipients are chosen by MNAs:

Alexandre Bilodeau

The gold-medal Olympic skier says his determination and motivation comes from his brother, who lives with cerebral palsy.

He has supported various charitable causes throughout the years, including the Quebec Special Olympics.

Jean-Marie de Koninck

A math professor for over 40 years at Laval University, Jean-Marie de Koninck is also known for founding Opération Nez Rouge.

He now sits on the board of directors for Quebec’s auto insurance crown corp and is the author of numerous books and scientific articles.

Ginette Reno

Juno award-winning Ginette Reno is being recognized for her 50-year career as a singer and actress.

Reno is also considered a lucky charm for the Montreal Canadiens, singing the anthem before home games.

Kim Thúy

The Vietnamese-Canadian is a well-known novelist and recipient of the Governor General’s Literary Award.

Bernard Descoteaux

Descoteaux has had a long-standing career as a reporter and parliamentary correspondent in Quebec City and Ottawa.

He spent 17 years as director of newspaper Le Devoir.