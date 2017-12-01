5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 1

Hi! Um, bonjour… Here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Fleeing the province

“I am angry at him for disappearing. I feel betrayed.”

A man, who identified himself as Dr. Trevor Wesson, showed up at Global News’ office in Halifax, N.S.

Bonjour, hi

“In Montreal, they try to be served in French, and it’s ‘bonjour, hi’ and sometimes it’s just ‘hi,’ so this is a problem,”

Quebec lawmakers have passed a motion calling on store clerks to stop saying “bonjour, hi” when greeting customers.

Staying warm

“We need to give back to the community, not just take.”

A Vaudreuil-Dorion thrift store is doing what it can to take care of the impoverished and homeless in its neighbourhood.

Spreading the joy

“They don’t get a lot of Christmas presents, so this really helps bring them joy.”

Students at St. Edmund Elementary School have filled over 200 shoeboxes for people and students of the Ulluriaq School in Kangiqsualujjuaq, an Inuit village in Nunavik.

A beautiful life

“He was an inspiration, not just to myself, but to everybody.”

Hymie Sckolnick, founder of Beauty’s, one of Montreal’s household dining establishments, has died.

