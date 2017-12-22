5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 22

From a forgotten hero of Quebec’s mosque shooting to Sun Youth being forced out of its Plateau home, here are the biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Taking flight

“I say this with great humility, but I’m very grateful to the people of Quebec and the people of Canada.”

For years, a Brossard man used his passion for flight to help people around the world.

Forgotten hero

“He’s a hero and he’s a Canadian hero. One that we should be celebrating and supporting.”

Aymen Derbali was left paralyzed after a shooter opened fire at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City on Jan. 29.

Kicked out

“The school board needed it back to turn it into a school.”

Sun Youth, which has been a fixture in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood for 36 years, is being forced to relocate.

Making an impact

“I had no words when I got the call. It was amazing.”

James Pantemis is one of the Montreal Impact’s newest recruits for 2018.

Years late

“Due to construction, it was not possible to do snow removal on Highway 20.”

After years of delays, the Dorval Interchange was officially inaugurated — but the overpasses weren’t immediately opened.

