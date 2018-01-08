Ultramar responds to West Island residents fuming over heating oil woes

Lorie Marcotte-Roberts had a cold weekend at home and now, she’s searching for answers as to what went wrong.

“Saturday morning, we woke up to a house that was 11, then 10, then 8, then 7 degrees,” said Marcotte-Roberts. “It was freezing. We realized something was up, so I went through the steps of checking everything and the last thing I verified was if we had oil in the tank. I went downstairs — not a drop.”

The Beaconsfield resident says she gets scheduled deliveries from Ultramar, usually every 30 days.

She claims her last delivery was Nov. 28.

“Unbelievable in this day in age that we pay what we do for oil and we have a community that has empty oil tanks,” she said.

Marcotte-Roberts did end up getting her oil tank filled, but like others in her community, she still wants to know what took so long.

On Saturday and Sunday, Global News spoke with several other West Islanders who also said their deliveries from Ultramar were late.

Some residents were forced to find other ways to keep their homes warm after their oil tanks ran dry.

Now, they too are wondering how this happened.

In a statement to Global News, Ultramar said their heating oil deliveries were affected as a result of a combination of factors, including “the exceptional cold spell experienced in Quebec over the past few days, difficult road conditions, and regulatory limits on drivers’ work hours.”