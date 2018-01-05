5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 5

It’s the first week of 2018, which means vivid memories of the Quebec ice storm, staying safe from frostbite and finding a submerged car in the Rivière des Prairies.

Here are the biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

…and counting

“It really isn’t a religious thing for us, it kind of happened one at a time.”

The next big celebrity TV family may just be from the Montreal-area.

READ THE STORY: Quebec’s next celebrity family has 9 kids…and counting

Submerged

“Divers did a first look to locate the vehicle and luckily, there was no one inside.”

A stolen car was pulled from the Rivière-des-Prairies after it plunged through the ice.

READ THE STORY: Police investigate after stolen car plunges through ice on RDP

Beware of frostbite

“When it gets more severe, you’re going to feel like a waxy skin, you may start having blisters.”

Temperatures are freezing outside, which means Montrealers have to take extra precautions to stay warm and prevent frostbite.

READ THE STORY: Montreal hospitals warn parents to be vigilant of frostbite

Canadian champion

“They’re grown up toys. It’s like comparing a van from a retailer and a race car.”

Gabriel Kocher isn’t just a PhD candidate at McGill University — he’s also Canada’s two-time drone national champion.

READ THE STORY: Canada’s drone racing king doubles as McGill PhD candidate

Stormy night

“It was a smash and shattering, just like glass going across a marble floor.”

It’s been 20 years since Quebec was battered by the 1998 ice storm that downed Hydro lines and left hundreds of thousands of families without power in the freezing winter.

READ THE STORY: Quebecers still have vivid memories of 1998 ice storm on 20th anniversary

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau