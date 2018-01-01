Quebec’s next celebrity family has 9 kids…and counting

Reality shows featuring large families are often all about dysfunction, but one of Quebec’s up-and-coming celebrity families seem pretty close to picture-perfect.

The first episode of the Groulx family’s show on Canal Vie pulled in close to half a million viewers — and now, the sky’s the limit for the Montreal-area family of 11.



Story continues below “We were 17 and 19 when we started having kids,” said Tara Lawson, mother of nine children.

“Our oldest is going to be 17 in February and our youngest is 18 months.”

Tara Lawson and Pascal Groulx said they never expected to have a huge family.

The two met on a country road as teenagers and were afraid to tell their parents when Lawson became pregnant with their first child.

Yet, after having one, they quickly wanted another and in no time, the children began to outnumber them.

“It really isn’t a religious thing for us, it kind of happened one at a time,” said Lawson.

“Everyone’s like ‘you’re going to stop now, right?’ I was like ‘no, I think I can go for another one,’ my thing has always been ‘I do not like odd numbers.’”

The family said it has always caught people’s attention, whether it’s while shopping at the supermarket, or dropping the seven oldest children off at four different schools.

“It’s a lot of work,” Groulx admitted.

The parents said it’s getting harder than ever to escape the spotlight after a television series documenting their lives hit Canal Vie’s airwaves, pulling in a record number of viewers.

“We’re really proud of the show,” Lawson said. “We get a lot of attention.”

While it helps pay the bills, the Groulx family admits the financial compensation for airing their dirty laundry in public is far from what they would make if they were in the U.S.

They explained raising nine children is a big financial strain — especially when only one parents works outside the home.

The couple claims being frugal and spending wisely is the secret to their success.

“We don’t buy things we don’t need,” Lawson said.

“We don’t go to the movie, we buy the movie and make popcorn and watch it at home. Going to the movies with nine kids is really not very relaxing.”

The stay-at-home mother said she works hard to keep the peace.

”I’m a bit of a neat freak,” Lawson admitted with a chuckle. ”I have to be.”

While the kids love being part of a large family, they admit it has its downsides.

“The toughest part about having lots of brother and sisters is that they always need to be watched,” said Tristan Lawson Groulx, the eldest.

The upside is always having someone to rely on, and when it comes to having fun — there’s strength in numbers.

“When you want to play sports, you have an entire team,” the 16-year-old said.

“It’s never quiet and there’s always something to do,” added 12-year-old Savannah.

Now, the house is about to get a little louder.

”Number 10 is due in March,” Lawson said with excitement.

The family said they are counting down the days until they meet their newest addition, while at the same time, counting their blessings.

”I never thought I would end up with nine kids, and soon to be 10, but I don’t regret anything. It’s my life, I’m happy with it,” Groulx said.