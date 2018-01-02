Police investigate after stolen car plunges through ice on RDP
A car was pulled from the Rivière-des-Prairies, near Highway 15, after it plunged through the ice early Tuesday morning.
“Divers did a first look to locate the vehicle and luckily, there was no one inside,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
Authorities were called around 12:20 a.m. about a car parked 10 metres from the shore on the icy river, just north of Cartierville.
As police and firefighters were arriving, the river cracked and the vehicle sank.
Brabant confirmed the car was reported stolen.
