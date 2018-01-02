Police investigate after stolen car plunges through ice on RDP

A car was pulled from the Rivière-des-Prairies, near Highway 15, after it plunged through the ice early Tuesday morning.

“Divers did a first look to locate the vehicle and luckily, there was no one inside,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Authorities were called around 12:20 a.m. about a car parked 10 metres from the shore on the icy river, just north of Cartierville.

The vehicle that was plunged into the Rivière-des-prairies had been reported stolen pic.twitter.com/AOEqkemif1 — Sarah Volstad (@SVolstadGlobal) January 2, 2018

As police and firefighters were arriving, the river cracked and the vehicle sank.

Brabant confirmed the car was reported stolen.