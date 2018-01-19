5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 19

From a not guilty verdict in the Lac-Mégantic trial, to the medical community’s warning on the potency of pot, here are the biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Hurry up and wait

“It’s unacceptable if you’re paying that amount of money for a monthly pass like this.”

Commuters are upset with frequent delays on the Réseau de transport metropolitain (RTM) commuter train lines and a traffic expert who spoke to Global News doesn’t believe things will soon improve.

READ THE STORY: Montreal train delays create frustration: ‘It’s just a system people can’t rely on’

Potent pot

“There are just too many kids that are developing psychosis,”

Quebec doctors say the province and the federal government have to be stricter on regulating THC — the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis– before pot becomes legal this summer.

READ THE STORY: Quebec considers legal limit for THC

Pops’ legacy

“I had a lot of self-confidence issues, drug problems and substance abuse problems and I was going down a pretty bad path.”

Grant Babin was a homeless teen, living on the streets of Montreal when he met Father Emmett “Pops” Johns — a man who forever changed his life.

READ THE STORY: Former homeless teen-turned-business-owner credits ‘Pops’ for his turnaround

Where does all the snow go?

“Montreal received a lot of snow this winter. Actually, we have 135 centimeters. That’s 50 centimeters more than usual,”

They’ve already tackled four snow removal operations, when last year there were five all winter.

READ THE STORY: 6 days after major storm, Montreal snow removal operation nearly complete

Not guilty

After nine days of deliberations, three men have been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster that killed 47 people.

READ THE STORY: Lac-Megantic trial: 3 men found not guilty of criminal negligence in train derailment that killed 47 people