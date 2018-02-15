West Island elementary students producing their own Olympic sportscasts

Grade five and six students at Margaret Manson Elementary in Kirkland, on Montreal’s West Island, are igniting the Olympic spirit by producing their own sportscasts.

“They basically created a studio for themselves with the green screen and it comes out looking like a sports studio,” said media teacher Sheila Dunwoodie.

The students were divided into teams of two and were tasked with researching a Canadian Olympic athlete.

They then perform a sportscast about their pick in front of a green screen in the corner of the classroom.

“It’s fun because you get to experience with the green screen and the tablets and how to broadcast,” said student Kayla Ware.

Their performances are not just for their classmates; one video goes up each day on the school’s Facebook page.

Dunwoodie said the kids have figured out all the tech themselves.

“What we are all loving, kids and teachers, is that the kids are the ones figuring it out. We downloaded some software and said ‘go for it,'” she told Global News.

Looking into the stories behind athletes, like bobsledder Kaillie Humphries and snowboarder Mark McMorris, makes the kids even more engaged in the Games.

“Now, when I’m watching the athlete, I’m more interested and curious and engrossed into it,” said student Gabriel Ricci.

Ricci once called gym his favourite class, but said he now looks forward to media class.

“Now, it’s like I can’t wait for Friday when we have media to go do my green screen project,” Ricci said.

