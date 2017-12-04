Coyote sightings near Montreal elementary school

There have been several sightings of at least one coyote near Saint-André-Apôtre elementary school in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Global News spoke with two parents who said their children saw a coyote.

“My kids have seen it from inside the school and also in the back of the school,” said François Auger, who has two children who attend the school.

“My son saw one last week just when he was leaving school at about 5 p.m.,” said Catherine Vachon, another parent of the school.

READ MORE: Kirkland coyote: Animal control captures wild animal with lure, stick

A crossing guard said he also saw a coyote and provided Global News with a photo.

Although some aren’t concerned about the animal’s presence, others aren’t as comfortable.

“You never know. It’s dark at 5 p.m. and I don’t know what would happen to a little kid,” Vachon said.

READ MORE: Kirkland coyote: dog injured after Ecclestone Park incident

Borough is aware and says city is trying to catch the animal to bring it to another location. For now, they say residents don't need to worry. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jwarkHYIg0 — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) December 4, 2017

The school sent a notice home explaining the coyote situation.

Borough officials say residents don’t need to be concerned.

“There’s no harm and there’s no danger to be beside a coyote,” Jean-François Circé, borough communications officer, said.

The city is working on catching the animal to bring it to another location.