West Island community helps On Rock during difficult time

Following a difficult start to the New Year, the West Island community has come together to get On Rock back on its feet.

As Global initially reported at the beginning of February, the community organization aimed at helping West Island families faced a streak of bad luck when their ceiling caved in and their delivery van broke down.

On Rock’s lunch program, community diner and food bank we’re all affected by the setbacks.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds food bank in dire straits after string of bad luck

The dining room had to be shut down, and food deliveries were put on hold.

Since then, however, On Rock has received an overwhelming amount of support from residents and organizations alike.

Kim Reid, president and founder of On Rock, told Global News that they have been able to cut their waiting list by almost half thanks to the donations from last week.

On top of that, local businesses have also jumped in to help.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer: Meet Kim Reid, the giver who founded On Rock Community Services

“We saw the Global Report and we saw it on Facebook, that they needed deliveries, so it kind of made sense to jump in and help with that,” said QA Courier Owner, Peter Hansen.

Last week, the courier company picked up about 30 deliveries, but on Monday, they sent three trucks and delivered 53 boxes.

“We’re kind of doing whatever they can’t handle,” said Hansen.

READ MORE: Paying it forward: Woman helped by On Rock food bank gives back after fighting cancer

Likewise, Tina Wentzell from West Island Mommies is in the process of organizing a night of fundraising specifically dedicated to On Rock — set to take place sometime around Easter.

“I thought it would be fun to do a fun family event,” she said. “We haven’t secured the date yet — but something where we can have mascots, face painting, a little fun couple hours where a family can go out and donate to a good cause.”

On Rock serves 300 families, with over 50 currently on a waiting list.