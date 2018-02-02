Pierrefonds food bank in dire straits after string of bad luck

The past two weeks have certainly been trying times for On Rock president Kim Reid. First — he received a phone call saying the roof of the Pierrefonds food bank was caving in. Water had melted on the roof and was seeping through a massive leak.

This is what On Rock's soup kitchen dining room looked like after water from a melt two weeks ago seeped through the roof. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Kj7A9MlRJd — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 2, 2018

“It was a huge mess,” Reid said.

A week later, the van the organization uses for deliveries broke down. The mechanic’s diagnosis: get a new van. Reid has been relying on the generosity of On Rock’s roughly 100 volunteers to make food deliveries to the needy people who use the service.

The van really sounds bad — to my uneducated ears it sounds like it has thrown a rod. Apparently the mechanic told On Rock simply to scrap it. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/XkjVBjoaZF — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 2, 2018

“We’re trying to figure out how to continue,” he said.

More people are using On Rock’s services than ever before — the group had to institute a waiting list to deal with the influx of refugee families they serve. Currently some 300 refugee households are On Rock clients.

On Rock is asking the public for any assistance it can get in the coming days. Reid said the organization needs to double its warehouse space in order to effectively continue to deliver its services.