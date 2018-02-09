5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 9

From an intense storm that caused multiple accidents to Quebec’s optometrists announcing they’re planning to leave RAMQ, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Making history

“We just did the best we could and it was fun. There was no competition.”

In 1948, identical twins Rhoda and Rhona Wurtele were the only members of the Canadian Olympic women’s alpine team.

Treacherous terrain

“There was black ice everywhere. My heart was beating so fast.”

A man in his 70s has died and many others suffered minor injuries after a 50-vehicle pile-up on Highway 20 near Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

Ah, rats!

“It’s not an enclosed area. It could be difficult.”

A Shell station in NDG is currently home to a colony of rats.

Parking problems

“Obviously, I was angry so I called and they told me ‘It’s a rule, it’s a law, it’s written in black and white.’”

A Montreal student says he was fined for parking outside his apartment building for longer than 24 hours.

Vision check

“Ninety per cent of the optometrists in Quebec have decided to withdraw from the RAMQ.”

Every Quebecer, including children, the elderly and those on social assistance, may have to pay for their eye exams after failed negotiations between optometrists and the provincial government.

