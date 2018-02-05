Student learns of 24-hour bylaw after parking ticket issued outside Montreal home

Jean-Pierre Colgan-Nolin got a nasty shock when he got home from work three weeks ago.

“When I came back, I found a ticket on my car.”

He had parked his car outside his apartment on Charlotte Street on Friday and hadn’t moved it all weekend, and it wasn’t until he returned home Monday night, 72 hours later, that he discovered the ticket. He was confused but when he read it, he understood.

“I was really surprised,” he tells Global News. “Obviously, I was angry so I called and they told me ‘It’s a rule, it’s a law, it’s written in black and white.”

The bylaw states that you cannot be parked more than 24 consecutive hours in the same spot. It applies in most Montreal boroughs. In Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, it applies only to heavy vehicles, and in Anjou and Montreal North, it’s 72 hours. There is no such bylaw in Plateau Mont-Royal.

It is also a Quebec Highway Safety Code violation to park longer than 24 hours, so even in places like the Plateau where there is no bylaw, the Quebec Highway Safety Code still applies.

Sgt. Laurent Gingras, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, speculates that municipalities introduced the regulation because “they needed to clear the streets for vehicles to clean the streets actually… And for residents to park as well.”

However, it is rarely enforced.

“[Enforcement] starts from a complaint from the public,” Gingras explains.

In fact, according to police, only 71 out of the more than million tickets issued by parking agents last year, were for this infraction.

Colgan-Nolin already paid the ticket but says he’s frustrated.

“I have to wake up early in the morning. I can’t take my car because it’s hard to find parking in the middle of the city so I have to move my car before going to take the metro.”

Still, he does use his car more now, just to avoid another ticket, and he says the bylaw is odd in a city that’s encouraging public transit use.

“If you encourage people to take the metro and stuff, you change those types of laws. “It doesn’t make sense!”

