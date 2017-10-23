Woman still waiting on free parking in Montreal for people with disabilities

It can be a strenuous task for Barbara Dubrofsky to park on busy roads like Décarie Boulevard.

Dubrofsky suffers from severe arthritis, which forces her to walk with a limp.

She says, for those like her, it can be difficult to find and feed the parking meters.

“To have to walk half a block with a cane or with a walker, or limping, or to get over a snow bank – it’s not the way to handle people with a handicap,” Dubrofsky said.

This isn’t the first time the Hamspead resident speaks out about this issue.

Last November, she brought her argument to city hall, demanding Montreal offer free street parking for people with disabilities, like other big cities in North America.

But almost a year later, Dubrofsky says she and many others are still waiting.

“Why not let the people park where they can?” Dubrofsky said. “It’s hard enough as it is . Make it a little easier for them. Is it gonna really make that much of a difference for the city?”

Dubrofsky’s long time friend, who has also been fighting for this cause, says if the city can’t offer free parking for people with disabilities all year round, they should at least make it free in colder months.

“In various cities around the world, in North America, in Manhattan, even some cities in Canada, parking for these individuals is free year round,” said Marvin Rosenblatt. “We’re asking for just some contribution – at least in this very difficult climate and weather.”

At a press conference Monday, on an unrelated topic, Coderre said there’s still hope for change in the parking policy.

“Now that we will have the capacity to create a new agency for parking and we have the parking strategy, this is the kind of thing that we will take a look at,” he said.

But Dubrofsky is tired of waiting.

She wants to see change now, and says she won’t stop until she gets it.

“This my mission,” she said. “I need to get this done for handicapped people.”