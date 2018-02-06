Why NDG’s rat problem may be difficult to eradicate

A rats’ nest in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) caused a stir last week when video surfaced on Facebook of rodents scurrying around the corner of Cavendish and Somerled.

A worker from the Shell station on the corner — which owns the land the nest is on — told Global News it will hire an exterminator.

Beneath a mound of snow, in a tiny cavern on Somerled and Cavendish, sleeps more than a dozen rats — rats who are now at the crossroads of a full-blown controversy in NDG.

Monique Fournier, who owns Eco-Pro Extermination, told Global News that it won’t be easy to roust the rodents out of their makeshift den.

“It’s not an enclosed area,” she said. “It could be difficult.”

People could tamper with traps, and pets could unwittingly eat poison, she said.

Fournier said one possible solution could be to use so-called rat-boxes that restaurants discreetly leave outside their premises because they aren’t prone to being used by other animals.

Here's the issue — the Shell station (which owns the land where the rats are living) wants to exterminate the rodents. BUT — an exterminator told me that it is a LOT easier to get rid of rodents when they're inside. Outside? different story…

To add to the dilemma, it appears as if a resident is feeding the rodents who live in the mound, which also includes a snow bank.

“I don’t see it as a major public health issue,” said Jon Davy, an NDG resident.

“To me, the problem really is that someone’s feeding them.”