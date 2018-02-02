Large rat colony at busy intersection has NDG residents demanding action

What appears to be a large rats’ nest is causing a stir in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

A video shared on social media Thursday night shows the rodents scurrying around a snowbank near the Shell gas station at the intersection of Somerled and Cavendish.

Residents passing by on Friday morning were mortified to learn about the rats.

“I don’t feel very good about it! I’m petrified of rats,” said Tracy Oliver.

The snowbank is covered in rat-sized footprints. Rats usually live in ground burrows with underground tunnels and several entrances. There are multiple holes in the snowbank that appear to lead underneath.

When reached by Global News early Friday morning, borough mayor Sue Montgomery said she was still investigating the issue. Initially, city workers said they would leave the rats there unless they multiplied significantly.

“Rats are sort of a normal thing in the city,” Montgomery said. “If they’re in a building it’s easier to take care of, but if it’s out in nature, you just have to let nature take its course.”

NDG residents want action, however.

“Have the city get rid of them as soon as possible!” said resident J.P. Turgeon. “Set traps and relocate them, or at last exterminate them.”

Later on Friday the borough mayor told Global News that the rats’ nest is on the property of the nearby Shell station, not on Montreal city land. Montgomery said the onus is on the gas station and not the borough to get rid of the rats. An employee at the Shell gas station referred Global News to its corporate owner, Sobeys. The media relations department at Sobeys did not respond to Global’s request for a comment.