London police lay charges after armed man robs pharmacy, steals employee’s vehicle

A London man, 38, faces several charges in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy on Dundas Street East, east of First Street.

According to police, a man with a bandana covering his face entered the pharmacy just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect allegedly demanded prescription medication and the employee’s car keys and then took off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics in the employee’s vehicle.

Police responded and found the stolen vehicle abandoned nearby on Hilton Avenue.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and made an arrest at a Simcoe Street residence. A search warrant was executed at the residence and police reported seizing evidence connected with the robbery.

At this point, police believe the alleged handgun involved in the incident was a pellet gun.

The suspect is charged with:

Armed robbery

Theft of motor vehicle

Disguise with intent

Fail to comply with recognizance

Possession of a weapon

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

The employee did not suffer any injuries in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.