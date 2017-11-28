London police arrest 13 in connection with assaults, break-ins around Western, Fanshawe

London police say they’ve arrested several teenagers in connection with a series of assaults, robberies and thefts in student neighbourhoods over the last two months.

Thirteen people — one adult and 12 youths — face a total of 43 charges ranging from causing a disturbance, assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and robbery to theft under $5,000.

Officers say those charged range in age from 14 to 18.

RELATED: London police urge vigilance after additional break-ins at student homes

There are seven incidents police have been investigating, including a case from 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 involving two females and a male who were assaulted near Fanshawe College, one with pepper spray.

In another case from roughly 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, police say an unidentified victim was spotted on surveillance video being assaulted by multiple suspects. They say the person was also pepper sprayed before running away from their attackers. Police are asking the victim involved in this incident to contact them as soon as possible.

RELATED: Student-occupied homes targeted in unusual east London break-ins

Officers say there were other incidents on the night of Friday, Nov. 4 at a business at 1175 Wonderland Rd. N. where a group refused to leave and staff members were assaulted and on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 8 around 110 Grand Ave.

In the Old South case, investigators say two males were involved in a fight around 2:45 p.m. when five others jumped in and assaulted one of the participants as he was on the ground.

Those youths who have been charged can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

London police say their investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.