Ontario pharmacist believed to have helped robbery suspects steal fentanyl: police
York Regional Police have laid charges against a pharmacist and two alleged accomplices after a pharmacy was robbed in Georgina, last month.
Investigators from the hold-up unit believe 61-year-old pharmacist Michael Christopher Yamasaki of Markham may have aided two suspects in the Sept. 2 robbery in which a quantity of fentanyl and other drugs were handed over at gunpoint.
Initially, the incident was reported to have happened before 9:00 a.m. prior to the opening of Ben’s Pharmacy on Pefferlaw road, in which two suspects with balaclavas allegedly demanded narcotics from a safe.
However, after executing a search warrant at a Georgina residence on Sept. 21, investigators were able to ascertain that the suspects received help in the burglary and arrested the two robbery suspects, plus Yamasaki.
Fifty-year-old Geoffrey Prior, 40-year-old Wendy Page, both of Georgina, and Yamasaki are all facing charges related to conspiracy to commit break and enter, conspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substance, public mischief and theft over $5,000 as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
