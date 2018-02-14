Hamilton police charge teenager with guns, drug offences

A 15-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged with drug and weapons-related offences.

Hamilton police say they arrested the teenager Tuesday in connection with an incident at Jackson Square on Jan. 30.

READ MORE: Teens arrested, drugs and firearm seized by Hamilton Police

That’s when police were called to the downtown mall and the Hamilton Public Library for a disturbance involving four youths.

UPDATE: 15 year old arrested and charged with weapons offences from a Jackson Square incident on January 30, 2018.#HamOnt https://t.co/sQh2ENnTRX pic.twitter.com/toBKGxhcSL — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 14, 2018

Police say the boy was in possession of a loaded flare gun and some drugs when he was arrested.

READ MORE: Racial hate tops list of hate/bias incidents reported to Hamilton police in 2017

He’s facing charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and trafficking narcotics.

The three other youths who were involved in the disturbance were arrested at the scene.