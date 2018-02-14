Hamilton police charge teenager with guns, drug offences
A 15-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged with drug and weapons-related offences.
Hamilton police say they arrested the teenager Tuesday in connection with an incident at Jackson Square on Jan. 30.
That’s when police were called to the downtown mall and the Hamilton Public Library for a disturbance involving four youths.
Police say the boy was in possession of a loaded flare gun and some drugs when he was arrested.
He’s facing charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and trafficking narcotics.
The three other youths who were involved in the disturbance were arrested at the scene.
