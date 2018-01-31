Teens arrested, drugs and firearm seized by Hamilton Police

Four teenagers have been arrested and are facing several firearms and drug charges.

Hamilton Police were called to Central Public Library on Tuesday evening for a disturbance involving six teenaged boys. The investigation revealed one of the teens had what was believed to be a handgun.

A couple of hours later, police responded to the Jackson Square food court where a chase ensued and resulted in one of the teenagers from the library disturbance being arrested. A short time later police arrested three other boys involved and recovered a firearm and drugs.

The teens, two 16 year olds, a 15 year old and a 14 year old are facing possession and firearms charges. Three of the four have had their bail opposed.