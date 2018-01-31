Crime
January 31, 2018 5:05 pm

Teens arrested, drugs and firearm seized by Hamilton Police

Jen Watson By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton Police arrested four teenagers and seized a firearm and drugs after a disturbance downtown.

Four teenagers have been arrested and are facing several firearms and drug charges.

Hamilton Police were called to Central Public Library on Tuesday evening for a disturbance involving six teenaged boys. The investigation revealed one of the teens had what was believed to be a handgun.

A couple of hours later, police responded to the Jackson Square food court where a chase ensued and resulted in one of the teenagers from the library disturbance being arrested. A short time later police arrested three other boys involved and recovered a firearm and drugs.

The teens, two 16 year olds, a 15 year old and a 14 year old are facing possession and firearms charges. Three of the four have had their bail opposed.
