Massive neon sign stolen off Manitoba business​

Some determined thieves have taken a piece of history from a small Manitoba community.

Carman RCMP are asking for help finding an iconic neon sign that was stolen off of a business in Fannystelle last month.

Police received a call around 9 a.m. Jan. 7 after the 5′ x 2′ sign on the second storey of Steven’s Lumber vanished overnight. The sign was a part of the business for 67 years.

“The owner believes a bucket truck would have been used, due to the height and weight of this sign, in order for [the suspects] to steal it,” Const. Paul Manaigre said.

“Power tools would have been used to cut it down and they made off with the sign that’s got quite a bit of historical and family value.”

He said officers have exhausted investigative steps and now are turning to the public in hopes someone noticed the unique sign somewhere.

“It’s not something that you can just walk down the street with,” Manaigre said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online or by texting “TIPMAN” and your message to CRIMES (274637).