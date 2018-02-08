Stolen city sign batteries cost taxpayers $47K since 2016: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are calling on the public to report suspicious behaviour in connection with the ongoing theft of batteries from battery-powered City of Edmonton signs.

The 130 signs across the city are used to display traffic information, Amber Alerts, seasonal parking bans and major event information.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said the city reported 18 thefts in 2016, 24 last year and five to date in 2018.

Each theft causes damage to the sign that can cost $1,000 per sign for repairs, meaning around $47,000 has been spent repairing the damage caused from forcibly removing the batteries.

“These alleged thefts not only cost taxpayer dollars but, more importantly, they deprive road users of critical information that affects their safety and convenience,” said Michael Vaudan, the city’s senior engineer.

Vaudan said the only time a city employee would be doing maintenance on these signs would be during the day.

The Edmonton Police Service is urging anyone who sees any suspicious activity around these signs to report it to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

If it’s safe to do so, the EPS added a licence plate would be beneficial for investigators.