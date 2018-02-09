Canada
February 9, 2018 12:11 pm
Updated: February 9, 2018 1:01 pm

Caroline Mulroney leaned on mom for political advice before entering PC leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Caroline Mulroney sought advice from her mother before entering Ontario PC race

A A

TORONTO – Former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline, says while Canadians talk a lot about her father, it was her mother who taught her about conservatism.

The Toronto lawyer running to lead the Ontario Tories says her mother’s immigrant experience has shaped her own politics.

Caroline Mulroney says she also sought her mother’s advice about the impact of political life on a family since both are mothers of four children.

READ MORE: Who is Ontario PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney?

Mulroney talked about her family at a major gathering of Canada’s conservatives in Ottawa today, portraying herself as a fresh face in Ontario politics as the province heads for a June election.

Story continues below

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives will be selecting a new leader in March after the departure of Patrick Brown, who resigned in the face of sexual misconduct allegations he emphatically denies.

READ MORE: Brian Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline Mulroney, seeks Ontario PC nomination

Mulroney says she believes Ontario’s Tories must be a “big tent” party where diverse views are heard and welcome.

She downplayed the fact that she has never held public office, saying Ontario residents want something completely different after 15 years of Liberal government.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brian Mulroney
Caroline Mulroney
Mila Mulroney
ontario pc party
Ontario Progressive Conservative Party
PC Leadership Race
PC ontario leadership

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News