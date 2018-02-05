Who is Ontario PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney?

Caroline Mulroney is the third candidate now vying to lead the Ontario Progressive Conservatives ahead of the provincial election in June.

And while her last name is a familiar one for most Canadians, Mulroney herself is a newcomer to politics. Here’s a bit about her background.

Her career

Caroline Mulroney Lapham is a businesswoman, lawyer and philanthropist who graduated from Harvard and completed law school at New York University.

She is currently on leave from her job as vice-president of investment firm BloombergSen Inc., according to her LinkedIn profile.

Along with her sisters-in-law, she co-founded The Shoebox Project for Shelters, which provides care packages for women, in 2011.

Mulroney has served on the board of directors for Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital since 2013 and is listed as a governor of the National Theatre School of Canada on the organization’s website.

Her family background

Mulroney, 43, is the eldest of Mila and former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s four children. Her brother Ben is the longtime co-host of the celebrity and entertainment show Etalk. He also hosted Canadian Idol.

Like her parents, Caroline Mulroney and husband Andrew Lapham have four children. Lapham is currently the chairman of Blackstone Canada.

In a short campaign announcement video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Mulroney said the family has a home within the York Simcoe riding northeast of Toronto.

Her bid for the PC leadership

Mulroney is running against former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, who served as MPP for Whitby-Oshawa for nearly a decade.

Mulroney won the Progressive Conservative nomination in York-Simcoe in September. The riding has been represented by retiring Tory MPP Julia Munro since 1995.

After PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations late last month, Mulroney’s name became part of the speculation on who would come forward as a candidate to replace him.

She confirmed she’d be running for PC leader on Super Bowl Sunday. In a video posted to social media, Mulroney pointed to the economy, saying Ontario needs a government that focuses on “affordability, economic growth and opportunity.”

“People in Ontario have had enough of this Liberal government,” she said. “They’re looking for change. As a working mother of four, I worry about the future for our children and our province.”

Since confirming her leadership bid, Mulroney has received the endorsement of several PC candidates on Twitter including Rod Phillips, who was said to be considering his own campaign.

