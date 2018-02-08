Fire Service
Gananoque Fire Service makes protocol change for volunteer firefighters

Gananoque’s fire service has adopted a new protocol when it comes to fighting fires. Volunteers will no longer head directly to the scene, instead, they’ll assemble as a group before heading out.

Chief Steve Tiernan says the change actually fits in with the provincial norm.

“We’ve decided that people will come to the hall, they will dress in an organized fashion, meeting NFPA [National Fire Protection Association] standards… We’re looking at 60 seconds to be full dressed and on the rig and then from there, they would respond as needed.”

Tiernan says it’s all about efficiency and more importantly, safety. Mike Prior is a platoon Chief who’s been volunteering for 30 years, and he also likes the move.

“As an officer riding in the truck, I can talk to the folks that I have with me and tell them what we’re going to do — who’s going to do what part. Everybody will have an assigned task when they get on scene.”

Gananoque Mayor Erika Demchuk also agrees with the change saying the safety of the people who are working for the town come first.

