Salma Hayek claims Harvey Weinstein threatened to ‘break my kneecaps’

NOTE: This article contains graphic, foul language that some readers might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion

Following her harrowing Harvey Weinstein op-ed for the New York Times last December, Salma Hayek has revealed more disturbing details of his alleged abuse.

Previously, Hayek accused Weinstein of harassing her over the course of five years during the filming of the Oscar-winning film Frida. She recounted to the Times that when she rebuffed his sexual advances, he became enraged and made her existence on-set nearly intolerable.

Among other allegations, Hayek, 51, says Weinstein threatened to kill her, and pressured her into doing a nude scene with her female co-star (and close friend) Ashley Judd. (Judd also came out with her own Weinstein accusations to the New York Times in early October.) She also says he initially refused to give Frida a wide release, which Hayek claims was because she didn’t want to have a sexual relationship with him.

Now, in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the Apollo Theater on Wednesday night, Hayek talked about more about Weinstein’s allegedly violent behaviour towards her.

Hayek said that Weinstein told Frida director Julie Taymor “I am going to break the kneecaps of that ‘C-word.”

“I don’t want to get into the details … because we have more important things to talk about … but I was depressed,” Hayek added. “I was paranoid. I lived in fear. I tried to get out. I couldn’t get out. He told me, ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

Hayek still carries guilt for not coming forward with her story sooner, and says she’s “ashamed” for keeping it in for so long.

“They contacted me to be a part of the first story, the New York Times … Already, I started crying when they asked, and I ended up not doing it,” she said. “I started crying because [I had PTSD].”

“Then I felt ashamed,” she continued. “I was supporting women for two decades and then I was a coward. I was pretending everything was OK, so I had been around Harvey and acting like everything was OK.”

Hayek revealed that it took her months to write her original op-ed, and she would cry every time she picked up a pen.

Through a representative, Weinstein has denied these allegations and any accusations of non-consensual sex.