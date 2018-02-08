Lenny Dykstra accuses Charlie Sheen of murdering his ex-assistant

NOTE: This article contains language some readers may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Former MLB player Lenny Dykstra has accused actor Charlie Sheen of murdering his ex-assistant.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 54-year-old Dykstra, whose nickname is “Nails,” unleashed on his former friend.

Dykstra claims that Sheen orchestrated the murder of Rick Calamaro, Sheen’s former assistant, who was found dead in 2012. According to Dykstra, Calamaro’s maid discovered his body “lying face up in his bed beside a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.”

READ MORE: Kate Upton details alleged harassment by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano

Authorities later called the death “accidental,” brought on by the fatal mixing of pain medication and anxiety pills, but Dykstra insists that Sheen admitted that he murdered him. Sheen was allegedly afraid that Calamaro was planning on writing a tell-all book about him, and made a drastic move to silence him.

Dykstra claims Sheen told him about his intentions to kill Calamaro upon the baseball player’s release from prison several years ago.

Indeed, Dykstra is no saint. He spent three years in a California state prison after pleading no contest to grand theft auto and providing a false financial statement.

Previously, in 2012, Dykstra initially pleaded not guilty to 25 counts after police arrested him and found cocaine, ecstasy and synthetic human growth hormone (HGH) at his Los Angeles home. He changed his plea later that year to no contest, and in exchange, prosecutors dropped 21 counts.

READ MORE: Vince Gill shares personal story of sexual harassment during concert

The former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder also faced federal bankruptcy charges, and prosecutors said that Dykstra hid, sold or destroyed more than US$400,000 worth of items from his $18.5 million mansion without permission from a bankruptcy trustee. They also said he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.

Dykstra additionally pleaded not guilty to 2011 indecent exposure charges for allegedly exposing himself to women he met on Craigslist.

Shortly after his jail stint, Dykstra says he asked Sheen, “What the f**k happened to Calamaro?”

“He said, ‘You mean Dead Rick? What f**king happened is the motherf**ker tried to blackmail me just like you said — wanted $5 million. I had him f**king iced.’ He said he had a hot dose put in there,” said Dykstra, using slang for a lethal injection on an unsuspecting victim.

Dykstra has no proof that the conversation ever happened. When contacted, Sheen’s lawyer Shane Bernard denied Dykstra’s allegations, pointing out his “laundry list of crimes.” Bernard also said that his “disturbing, vile and outright ridiculous claims” are unreliable.

Dykstra plans on releasing a documentary about Sheen’s life and doesn’t fear the consequences — even though he believes the last man to attempt it wound up dead.

“Charlie is getting what he deserves,” he said. “When you’ve been where I’ve been, I’m not afraid of anything.”

None of these allegations has been proven in court, and Sheen has not been charged with any crime. Sheen declined to comment on Dykstra’s accusations.

— With files from The Associated Press

To read the whole interview with Lenny Dykstra, head over to The Hollywood Reporter.