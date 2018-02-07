This giant boulder rolled down a hill and slammed the wall of an 8-year-old girl’s bedroom

A boulder came down a hill and slammed into a Langford home at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The giant rock came to rest against a wall, just inches from an eight-year-old girl’s bed. And her mother, Julie MacDonald, is worried it’s just going to happen again.

The boulder put a big hole in the home, crushing siding and splitting the frame.

It shook the home’s foundation and it even seems to have affected a door.

“I couldn’t even get it open and now you can see it’s very stiff to open and it won’t close,” MacDonald told Global News as she tried to shut it.

And the hole outside her daughter’s room remains a painful reminder that things could have been much worse.

“It’s awful, it makes me emotional every time I think about it,” MacDonald said.

“I’m just thankful that she wasn’t in here.”

Calls to Vimex Contracting Ltd., the company working up the hill, were not returned. And MacDonald has reported the incident to WorkSafeBC.

She wants a review of safety regulations.

“It’s not OK,” MacDonald said. “They need to do something before someone does get hurt.”