Four homes evacuated in Agassiz, B.C.

An evacuation order was issued at around 10 p.m. Sunday in Agassiz, for four properties near a huge boulder that crashed into the neighbourhood early November.

A release from the District of Kent says residents on a few properties on the east side of Rockwell Drive north of Thunderbird Creek need to leave because cold weather is impeding a geotechnical assessment of the rock bluffs in the area.

It’s not clear if there’s any danger for residents, or if the evacuation is precautionary.

The boulder is estimated to weigh 50,000 pounds.