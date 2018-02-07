Canada
February 7, 2018 3:54 pm
Updated: February 7, 2018 3:56 pm

SIU investigating after Oshawa crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
OSHAWA, Ont. – The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an early-morning crash east of Toronto that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Durham regional police officer began following a vehicle of interest in Oshawa, Ont., at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, the SIU says, the vehicle crashed into a fence before occupants of the car fled the scene.

The SIU says two suspects were arrested nearby with the help of the police canine unit.

The agency says a 29-year-old man was later sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

