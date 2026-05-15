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Canada

New Brunswick says an inmate’s escape from Shediac, N.B., jail was preventable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
FILE - An internal review by the Department of Justice and Public Safety says the inmate went undetected for several hours after escaping the jail in Shediac, N.B. View image in full screen
FILE - An internal review by the Department of Justice and Public Safety says the inmate went undetected for several hours after escaping the jail in Shediac, N.B. File/ Global News
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The government of New Brunswick says an inmate’s escape from a southeast jail was preventable.

An internal review by the Department of Justice and Public Safety says the inmate went undetected for several hours after escaping the jail in Shediac, N.B.

The province did not release details of how the inmate escaped but says it has since improved security measures at the facility.

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Todd Lewis escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in February and was on the loose for more than a month before he was arrested.

Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin says the vast majority of correctional staff across New Brunswick carry out their duties with professionalism and dedication, but says a few people fell short in this case.

Gauvin did not elaborate, but he says the department has addressed the issue.

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Click to play video: 'New Brunswick inmate who escaped from a N.B. prison for more than a month is back behind bars'
New Brunswick inmate who escaped from a N.B. prison for more than a month is back behind bars

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