New Brunswick says an inmate’s escape from Shediac, N.B., jail was preventable

The government of New Brunswick says an inmate’s escape from a southeast jail was preventable.
An internal review by the Department of Justice and Public Safety says the inmate went undetected for several hours after escaping the jail in Shediac, N.B.
The province did not release details of how the inmate escaped but says it has since improved security measures at the facility.
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Todd Lewis escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in February and was on the loose for more than a month before he was arrested.
Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin says the vast majority of correctional staff across New Brunswick carry out their duties with professionalism and dedication, but says a few people fell short in this case.
Gauvin did not elaborate, but he says the department has addressed the issue.
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