‘Sigh of relief’: N.B. community wants answers after inmate’s month-long escape

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A New Brunswick prison escapee is back behind bars after a month on the lam but while the community is relieved he’s been captured, his escape is raising questions about security at the correctional centre.

RCMP announced Monday that Todd John Lewis, 35, was arrested without incident in Moncton — about 30 km away from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B. where he was an inmate.

According to police, Lewis had escaped from the facility on Feb. 12 by “jumping the fence.”

Todd John Lewis escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac N.B., on Feb. 12, 2026. Provided/RCMP

“It’s brought about a collective sigh of relief,” Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie said Tuesday of the arrest.

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“Yesterday’s news brings an end to the speculation a bit of, ‘Where did he go?’ It probably brings down our collective stress level.”

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RCMP said Lewis escaped at around 5:20 p.m. on Feb 12.

A spokesperson from the Department of Justice and Public Safety said last month that Lewis’ “absence was later confirmed during routine procedures” and that staff immediately established security protocols and notified RCMP.

Police confirmed they weren’t “advised” of the escape until 12:28 a.m. on Feb. 13.

The public didn’t learn about the escape until later that day. An Alert Ready message was sent out describing Lewis, who had previously been charged with weapon-related offences, as possibly being “armed and dangerous.”

There was concern in the community during the five-week manhunt, and the mayor and town council have asked the province’s public safety department for answers.

“We’re simply looking for explanations: how did this occur, why the delay (in discovering his disappearance), that sort of thing,” he said.

“He could have gone anywhere, in one sense, you never know … if you have to explore the entire province, the country, it’s the proverbial needle in a haystack.”

Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin said the province has brought in changes to the correctional centre in light of this incident.

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“Physical changes, to avoid the same situation, where he left, where he jumped and just make sure that it won’t happen again,” said Gauvin.

He added that an investigation into the incident began almost immediately.

“The feeling of public safety to the people is really important to us,” he added.

In an update, RCMP said Lewis appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with escaping lawful custody and breaching probation.

Police said Lewis was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on March 31.