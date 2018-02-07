Car clocked at 230 km/h chased down by Ontario police helicopter. Here’s the video

Durham regional police have released video of a dramatic high-speed chase in which a sports car was clocked at speeds as high as 230 km/h on the eastbound Highway 401 near Oshawa.

On Saturday, a driver called police in Oshawa requesting assistance after she complained a vehicle was following her on a road just south of the Executive Airport on Rossland Road West.

The caller told officers a Chevy Camaro was driving erratically behind her and was trying to ram her vehicle. Emergency operators advised the woman to drive towards Central West Division in Whitby.

Once responding officers located the suspect vehicle, the driver evaded police cruisers and got on Highway 401 eastbound at high speed. Police say the Camaro accelerated to speeds between 180 km/h and 237 km/h.

It was at that point, police dispatchers advised cruisers to break off their pursuit and let the Air 1 helicopter continue the pursuit using night vision.

Police say after a 154-kilometre chase, the vehicle drove over a spike belt laid out by Ontario Provincial Police on Ganaraska Road, which brought the car to a stop.

The driver then fled on foot into a nearby forest. OPP ground units were able to apprehend the man in a wooded area.

A 47-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is facing multiple charges including criminal harassment, possession of cocaine, ecstacy, and heroin for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Durham police believe the incident to be the second-longest police helicopter pursuit in Ontario history.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)