N.S. RCMP thank callers for reporting a pair of suspected impaired drivers in Digby area

Nova Scotia RCMP says two “watchful residents” helped keep the roads safe this past weekend by reporting a pair of suspected impaired drivers in the Digby area.

According to police, the first call came in at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. The caller reported an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Shore Road. Officers found and arrested a 50-year-old Digby man, who faces an impaired driving charge. He was released from custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on April 9.

In the second incident, RCMP received a call at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. This call reported a suspected impaired driver on Highway 217 in Centreville.

The witness noticed a truck swerving, changing speeds and driving into the ditch.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested a 62-year-old man from Marshalltown, who faces an impaired driving charge. He was released from custody and will also be appearing in Digby Provincial Court on April 9.

Police are thanking the two residents who called in to report the suspected impaired drivers and are asking others to do the same.

Anyone who suspects someone is driving while impaired should call 911, preferably with a description of the vehicle and driver, the license plate number and direction of travel.