Florida man calls 911 to report a drunk driver…himself

A Florida man turned himself in for drunk driving in a scenario which local deputies found so funny they “LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”

One New Year’s Eve, Michael Lester called 911 to report a crime in Winter Haven, Fla., which is located east of Tampa.

Police released a recording of the conversation and when the dispatcher asked Lester for the address of the crime, he responded with: “all over Winterhaven.”

When she repeated the question, he answered: “I don’t know. I’m too dunk, I don’t know where I am at.”

She followed by asking him what the crime was he was trying to report Lester said: “I was just drunk driving.”

He then casually mentioned he had been “driving drunk all night” and that “I am actually in front of the police department right now.”

The dispatcher attempted to pry more information from the caller while officers were dispatched to track him down.

She asked for his name and he said, “I think I am going to get something to eat. Eggs and ketchup.”

She then asked him where he was and what he could see around him.

“I see a Publix,” he said.

“You’re near a Publix?” she said. “Are you in the parking lot?”

“No I am driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Shortly thereafter officers caught up with Lester.

On the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page police wrote, “Fortunately, Michael was stopped before anyone got hurt. Michael first told the deputy he had only two beers (standard drunk answer). Then he changed it to three or four (slightly more accurate). He also mentioned that he had only slept four hours in the past four days. Oh, and he also said that he had swallowed meth earlier, instead of smoking it.”

Lester has been charged with driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the centre lane and no seat belt.

“DUI is not a laughing matter,” police noted on their Facebook page. “However… in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”