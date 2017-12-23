Trending
December 23, 2017 8:03 pm
Updated: December 23, 2017 8:05 pm

Florida man in serious condition in Bali after falling from roof while chasing monkey

By Staff The Associated Press
Jeff Swedenhjelm / Gofundme
A A

DESTIN, Fla. – A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favourite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff “Swede” Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet (10 metres) on Monday.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.

READ MORE: PETA, photographer reach settlement in monkey selfie case

Lyric Swedenhjelm, who lives in Destin, said the family is trying to get her father to a country with a spinal specialist. She said Swedenhjelm is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator.

The family has started a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $36,000.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bali
Destin
Destin Florida man injured
Jeff Swede
Jeff Swedenhjelm
Monkey
Pittsburgh Steelers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News