Florida man poses as female Coast Guard officer, dupes woman into providing naked pics

A Florida martial arts instructor was sentenced to a year in jail for impersonating a female Coast Guard officer.

George Lopez, who was honourably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1993, began training a woman in 2015 in mixed martial arts.

The Miami Herald reports Lopez’s admission states he told the woman, “he was a Master Sergeant in the United States Army or Marines Corps, had been wounded in combat, was close to retiring, and on occasion drove a military-style Hum Vee with what appeared to be military equipment inside.”

The victim, who was looking to join the military, was offered assistance from Lopez to join U.S. Coast Guard through the fictitious character of Lt. Jenna Lee.

“Lee,” who contacted the woman through a Yahoo account, eventually convinced the victim she needed to send naked photos in order for her application to be considered.

The Herald reports Lopez chose the name Jenna Lee from Coast Guard employee Jennifer Lee who is his ex-wife.