Saskatoon police arrest man accused of stealing sister’s SUV
A man is facing a number of charges after being accused of stealing his sister’s SUV.
The woman told Saskatoon police her brother took her vehicle Saturday evening without her permission.
Police received another call late Sunday afternoon from another family member stating they had spotted the SUV near Avenue N and 22nd Street.
Several patrol officers responded and the SUV was located near the 100-block of Avenue S South.
Police said as they were trying to stop the vehicle, the driver lost control and struck another vehicle before crashing into a snow bank.
The driver then fled on foot and police said he forced his way into the entry area of a home where chasing officers arrested him.
The 30-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, forcible entry, and breach of a probation order.
He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.
