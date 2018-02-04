Two shootings not random: Saskatoon police

Two homes on Avenue G North were struck by bullets in recent days and Saskatoon police don’t believe the shootings were random.

Officers were first called to a home in the 900 block on Wednesday. The homeowner had been away for an extended period of time and returned to find several holes in his front living room window.

Police said the damage is consistent with gunshot holes and further investigation indicated that the shooting may have occurred earlier.

A neighbour had noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area several days earlier. The vehicle is described as a light coloured pickup truck with a beat-up appearance and decals on the rear window.

Police were also called to the 1400 block shortly before midnight on Friday. A person reported hearing multiple gunshots and that his home had been struck several times.

Bullets did penetrate the home’s interior, however, an infant and six adults inside at the time were not injured. A smaller hatchback-style vehicle may have been involved, according to police.

Detectives from the targeted enforcement section, as well as the guns and gangs unit, are investigating the shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.