January 28, 2018 12:36 pm

Saskatoon police seize improvised firearm, arrest man

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

One person was arrested and improvised firearm was recovered by Saskatoon police on Saturday.

A man was arrested and an improvised firearm was recovered by Saskatoon police in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Saturday.

A report of several individuals armed with a firearm came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. CT. The caller told police that several shots had been fired.

Patrol officers as well as members of the tactical support unit and the crisis negotiators team descended upon an apartment in the 1300-block of 20th Street West.

Traffic was restricted and several suites were evacuated for public safety reasons.

Police searched the apartment and determined that at least one shot had been fired.

The improvised firearm was found in a suite.

Along with the arrest, several other people were detained and interviewed by detectives with the targeted enforcement unit.

The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, traffic restrictions were removed.

