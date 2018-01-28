Saskatoon police seize improvised firearm, arrest man
A man was arrested and an improvised firearm was recovered by Saskatoon police in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Saturday.
A report of several individuals armed with a firearm came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. CT. The caller told police that several shots had been fired.
READ MORE: 1st-degree murder charge in Stonebridge suspicious death
Patrol officers as well as members of the tactical support unit and the crisis negotiators team descended upon an apartment in the 1300-block of 20th Street West.
Traffic was restricted and several suites were evacuated for public safety reasons.
Police searched the apartment and determined that at least one shot had been fired.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser driver of stolen car
The improvised firearm was found in a suite.
Along with the arrest, several other people were detained and interviewed by detectives with the targeted enforcement unit.
The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.
As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, traffic restrictions were removed.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.