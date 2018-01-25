Canada
January 25, 2018 12:33 pm
Updated: January 25, 2018 12:35 pm

Suspicious package found at Saskatoon postal facility

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Authorities say very little white powder escaped from a suspicious package at a Saskatoon postal facility.

File / Global News
A A

A suspicious package at a Saskatoon postal facility has been isolated by a HazMat team.

Police and firefighters were called to the facility at 115 Ave. H South on Thursday just before 10 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Alexa Emerson heading straight to trial

Fire department officials said crews have secured the package and that very little of the white powder escaped from the package.

It will now be removed and the contents tested.

One employee was exposed and is being examined by a medical team.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Avenue H between 22nd and 21st Street. Those have since been lifted.

No other details have been released at this time.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Fire Department Decoon
Saskatoon Fire Department Hazmat
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Postal Facility
Saskatoon Postal Facility Suspicious Package
Saskatoon Suspicious Package
Suspicious Package
White Powder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News