Suspicious package found at Saskatoon postal facility

A suspicious package at a Saskatoon postal facility has been isolated by a HazMat team.

Police and firefighters were called to the facility at 115 Ave. H South on Thursday just before 10 a.m. CT.

Fire department officials said crews have secured the package and that very little of the white powder escaped from the package.

It will now be removed and the contents tested.

One employee was exposed and is being examined by a medical team.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Avenue H between 22nd and 21st Street. Those have since been lifted.

No other details have been released at this time.