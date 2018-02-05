Crime
Impaired driving charge for teen accused of stealing father’s truck

A teen is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after his father told Saskatoon police he stole his truck.

Police received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. CT on Saturday from the man stating his intoxicated 17-year-old son had taken the truck without permission.

Around 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 100-block of Smallwood Crescent after the stolen vehicle collided with a tree.

The teen was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Along with impaired driving, the teen is also charged with driving while over .08, and possession of stolen property along with possession of restricted narcotics.

He was scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace on Sunday.

